WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,903 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of WP Carey worth $14,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $69.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.70.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.042 dividend. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.20%.

In related news, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $183,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares in the company, valued at $544,368.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,248 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

