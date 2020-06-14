Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,674,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $4,396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

