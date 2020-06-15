-$0.05 EPS Expected for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DelMar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. DelMar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DelMar Pharmaceuticals.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DMPI. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.79% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DMPI opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

