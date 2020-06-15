1,718 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Acquired by Ajo LP

Ajo LP acquired a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MORN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,469,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 26,396 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,683 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total value of $3,396,779.25. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,035 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $1,695,858.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,295,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,025,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,805 shares of company stock valued at $26,781,826. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MORN opened at $144.46 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $166.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.