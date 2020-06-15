20,275 Shares in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Capri by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

