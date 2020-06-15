22,800 Shares in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GrubHub by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in GrubHub by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in GrubHub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in GrubHub in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,361. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GRUB opened at $60.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -94.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on GrubHub from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

