25,126 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,965,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,770,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,122,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,853,000 after purchasing an additional 229,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 164,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,694,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,633,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.83.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $89.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.18. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $38,750.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $101,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,254. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

