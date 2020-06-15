32,759 Shares in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1,070.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 261,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $34.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

