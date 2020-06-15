5,828 Shares in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Purchased by Ajo LP

Ajo LP acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $31.31 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.04 million, a PE ratio of -208.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

