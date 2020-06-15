8,600 Shares in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Purchased by Ajo LP

Ajo LP bought a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Stantec by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stantec by 634.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.07.

NYSE STN opened at $29.41 on Monday. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

