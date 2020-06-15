Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $430.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.07.

ADBE stock opened at $406.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $411.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,736 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 139.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

