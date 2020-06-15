Ajo LP Acquires New Holdings in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after buying an additional 18,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 316,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 63,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

In related news, Director Robert L. Antin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,127.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 481,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,228 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $22.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.84.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of ($0.21) million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th.

B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

