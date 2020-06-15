Ajo LP Acquires New Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRNA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $20.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.85. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $305,463.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 25,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $588,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,290 shares of company stock worth $2,405,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

DRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

