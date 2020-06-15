Ajo LP Acquires Shares of 1,818 CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 77.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their price objective on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

CDW opened at $114.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.42.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CDW will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.