Ajo LP Has $284,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Ajo LP lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Yum China by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Yum China by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yum China by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,408,000 after purchasing an additional 947,056 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $51.52.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

