Ajo LP Invests $218,000 in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Ajo LP bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

HEES stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.03 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEES shares. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber acquired 32,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $349,102.20. Also, Director Lawrence C. Karlson acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $38,266.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,080 shares of company stock valued at $417,368. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

