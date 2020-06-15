Ajo LP Invests $260,000 in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Ajo LP bought a new position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 15.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,990,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,466,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 118.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,744,000 after purchasing an additional 992,773 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 52.1% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 562,662 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 39.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,001,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,966,000 after purchasing an additional 561,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J Scott Horn bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.82. PolyOne Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

