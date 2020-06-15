Ajo LP Invests $276,000 in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Ajo LP purchased a new position in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PETS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Petmed Express by 2,118.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 241,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 230,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Petmed Express by 459.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 115,237 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Petmed Express by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 110,245 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Petmed Express by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 656,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after buying an additional 109,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petmed Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

NASDAQ PETS opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. Petmed Express Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $682.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,834 shares of company stock worth $1,374,610. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PETS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petmed Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Petmed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.