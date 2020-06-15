Ajo LP Invests $62,000 in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Ajo LP bought a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 2,988.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $67.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.39 and a beta of 1.43. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $67.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.16.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.12 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.30 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

