Ajo LP Makes New $179,000 Investment in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Ajo LP acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,612 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 79.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 97.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 26.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,647 shares in the company, valued at $441,073.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FCF opened at $8.11 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $14.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $795.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCF shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

