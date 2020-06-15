Ajo LP Purchases New Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,574,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CXP shares. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $22.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

CXP stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 138.61 and a beta of 1.17. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

In other Columbia Property Trust news, CEO E Nelson Mills acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,081.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

