Ajo LP Sells 40,668 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Ajo LP cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,668 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $39.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.