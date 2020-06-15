Ajo LP Sells 652 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ajo LP cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NVR by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in NVR by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,175.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,043.01 and a twelve month high of $4,071.13. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,105.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,426.78.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $47.64 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,482.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

