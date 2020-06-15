Ajo LP Sells 780 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Ajo LP lowered its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,261,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,855,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,868,000 after acquiring an additional 766,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,788,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,591,000 after acquiring an additional 663,256 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,239,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,055,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,820,000 after acquiring an additional 461,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

