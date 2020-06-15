Ajo LP Takes Position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,023.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,073,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of SF opened at $48.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.69. Stifel Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $144,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,555.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Peacock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $32,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $393,070 in the last 90 days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

