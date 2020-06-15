Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DETNF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Aker BP ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aker BP ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

DETNF opened at $19.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.