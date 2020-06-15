Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 45,903 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,903 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Clorox worth $43,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,905,411,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $184,037,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after acquiring an additional 866,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,542,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,901,000 after acquiring an additional 422,479 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Clorox by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after acquiring an additional 397,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $1,620,592.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,173.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $205.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.62.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

