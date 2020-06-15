Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Shares in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 470,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,850,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $90.39 on Monday. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Argus downgraded Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

