Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of AvalonBay Communities worth $43,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $163.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.66. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

