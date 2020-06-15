Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 1,051.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 612,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,687 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $45,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26,181.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,354,000 after acquiring an additional 940,437 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $24,175,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,574,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,943,000 after acquiring an additional 234,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,220,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 880,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 161,197 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $76.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.52. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

