Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 899,738 Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,019,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 899,738 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 9.93% of Tutor Perini worth $33,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,008,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,614,048.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary G. Smalley purchased 15,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $199,409.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,814.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 207,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,710 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TPC opened at $10.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.83. Tutor Perini Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

