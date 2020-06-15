Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,953,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 128,364 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 8.19% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $36,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lorin Crenshaw purchased 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $108,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,138.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Isfort Andre Schulze purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,848.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,750 shares of company stock worth $639,308 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $643.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.46 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 66.08%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

