Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,987,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 740,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.18% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $35,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. Citigroup downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.75. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $148.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.