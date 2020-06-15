Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,978 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of State Street worth $40,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 1,180.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $63.12 on Monday. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.69.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

