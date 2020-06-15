Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 512,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102,510 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ball were worth $33,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ball by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $68.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLL. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

