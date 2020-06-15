Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.38% of RBC Bearings worth $39,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $134.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 5.90. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $185.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.27.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total transaction of $128,274.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $360,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

