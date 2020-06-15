Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of CMS Energy worth $37,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,349,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,666,000 after acquiring an additional 855,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $58.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.20. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,711 shares of company stock worth $761,599 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

