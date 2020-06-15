Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $36.58 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.47% of SVB Financial Group worth $36,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 431,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after acquiring an additional 47,055 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 155,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,934,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB opened at $208.53 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day moving average of $213.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $529,530.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares in the company, valued at $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,714. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

