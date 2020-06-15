Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $37.18 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,941 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Fastenal worth $37,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 29.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $40.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

