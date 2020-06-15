Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $37.90 Million Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Simon Property Group worth $37,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,008.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 351,072 shares of company stock worth $19,796,093 over the last 90 days. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SPG shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.56.

NYSE:SPG opened at $75.98 on Monday. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $168.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.86.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.