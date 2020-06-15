Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $38.43 Million Stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.58% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $38,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLO opened at $40.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 146,382 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,294,426.00. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 487,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $23,102,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

