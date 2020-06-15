Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $39.25 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of IHS Markit worth $39,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 42,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,958,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

NYSE:INFO opened at $69.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average is $70.75. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $816,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $173,908.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,177.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 641,027 shares of company stock worth $42,890,845 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

