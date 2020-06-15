Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $42.03 Million Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,276 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.27% of Tiffany & Co. worth $42,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $188,262,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,909,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,181,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $114,046,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $119.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.61 and a 200-day moving average of $130.24. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

TIF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.