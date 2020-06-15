Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $44.30 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,390 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $44,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $65.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.06. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,051 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,799. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

