Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 542,332 Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 542,332 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 7.11% of Criteo worth $35,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRTO. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $7.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.22. Criteo SA has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Criteo SA will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

