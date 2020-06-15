Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $42,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 274,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after buying an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,107,000 after buying an additional 169,581 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.03. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.