Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Fortive worth $33,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $63.65 on Monday. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,348,843.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $2,557,338.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,609,513.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

