Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $45,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.35.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $158.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.88. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $162.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

