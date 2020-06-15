Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 438,444 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.13% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $42,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA opened at $29.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.17. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

