Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 122,774 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,774 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of PPL worth $33,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,779,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,234,000 after buying an additional 2,631,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,415,000 after buying an additional 3,456,351 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in PPL by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,033,000 after buying an additional 555,053 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,790,000 after buying an additional 908,858 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities lowered PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.